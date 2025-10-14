Maharashtra Opposition leaders meet state CEO over poll 'irregularities,' seek voter list rectification

A delegation of top leaders from the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi, along with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, on Tuesday met Maharashtra's chief electoral officer (CEO) to flag alleged irregularities in the poll process, including the voters' list.

The Opposition leaders, including NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and representatives of Congress, Left parties, Peasants and Workers Party and Samajwadi Party met CEO S Chockalingam at the Mantralaya (state secretariat).

The leaders demanded the rectification of anomalies in the voters' list before the local body polls.

They also demanded the use of VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) in the local body polls in Maharashtra, likely to be held later this year or early next year.

"We met S Chokhalingam to show him the irregularities in the voters' list in different parts of the state. It is now evident that there are a lot of irregularities and it can be seen in various constituencies," NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil, who was part of the delegation, was quoted as saying by PTI.

If this voters' list is frozen and the State Election Commission holds polls, then the same "mess" will continue tomorrow in the local body elections, he claimed.