Mamata visits landslide-hit Mirik, says government ensuring 'round-the-clock relief ops'

DARJEELING: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited landslide-hit Mirik in Darjeeling district and met the affected people.

A total of 32 people have been killed, including 27 in Mirik and Darjeeling alone, and thousands rendered homeless in floods and landslides in north Bengal earlier this month following heavy rain.

This was Banerjee's second visit to the landslide-hit area.

Banerjee met with the families of the victims and assured them of all help from the administration.

She, along with senior officials of the state government, reviewed the progress of the relief work.

Banerjee said her government has mobilised all resources to ensure comprehensive and round-the-clock relief operations across north Bengal.

"Over the past few days, I have been personally monitoring and reviewing the relief and rehabilitation efforts underway across the flood and landslide-affected areas of north Bengal following the extreme rainfall earlier this month.

"Day before yesterday, I visited Hasimara in Alipurduar, and yesterday, I travelled to Nagrakata, Chalsa, Mal, and Kurseong, meeting affected families, interacting with officials, and overseeing the ongoing restoration work on the ground," Banerjee posted on X earlier in the day.

"Today, I shall visit Mirik to personally assess the situation in the landslide-affected areas and ensure that every affected person receives the support they need. Tomorrow, I will convene an administrative meeting for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Mirik," she added.