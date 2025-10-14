Manjhi, Kushwaha sulk over seat-sharing deal ahead of Bihar elections

PATNA: A day after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced its seat-sharing pact for the Bihar assembly election, two alliance partners — Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) — expressed dissatisfaction over the number of seats allotted to them.

Under the agreement, the BJP and JDU got 101 seats each. HAM and RLM were allotted six seats each, while Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP-RV) received 29 seats. This time, the BJP held talks with smaller allies like LJP(RV), HAM, and RLM, while JDU kept away from the negotiations. Soon after the seat-share announcement on Sunday, Manjhi said his party’s strength had been undervalued and warned of possible consequences for the alliance.

Kushwaha posted an “open message” on social media, adding to concerns within the alliance.

The Rajya Sabha member wrote, “I understand that this decision (seat share deal) will upset thousands and millions of people, including those who wished to be my party’s candidates. Many homes may not have cooked food today. But you all understand my and the party’s constraints and limitations. Behind any decision, there are circumstances that are visible from the outside, but there are also some that are not.”