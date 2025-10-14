Manjhi, Kushwaha sulk over seat-sharing deal ahead of Bihar elections

PATNA: A day after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced its seat-sharing pact for the Bihar assembly election, two alliance partners — Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) — expressed dissatisfaction over the number of seats allotted to them.
Under the agreement, the BJP and JDU got 101 seats each. HAM and RLM were allotted six seats each, while Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP-RV) received 29 seats. This time, the BJP held talks with smaller allies like LJP(RV), HAM, and RLM, while JDU kept away from the negotiations. Soon after the seat-share announcement on Sunday, Manjhi said his party’s strength had been undervalued and warned of possible consequences for the alliance.
Kushwaha posted an “open message” on social media, adding to concerns within the alliance.
The Rajya Sabha member wrote, “I understand that this decision (seat share deal) will upset thousands and millions of people, including those who wished to be my party’s candidates. Many homes may not have cooked food today. But you all understand my and the party’s constraints and limitations. Behind any decision, there are circumstances that are visible from the outside, but there are also some that are not.”
He added, “We know that due to ignorance of the internal circumstances, you may feel anger towards me, which is natural. I humbly request you to let your anger subside, and then you will realise for yourself whether the decision is right or wrong. Time will tell. That’s all for now. Thank you, yours.”
In contrast, the LJP(RV) welcomed its 29 seats after bargaining with BJP leaders in Bihar and Delhi.
“We had demanded 40-45 seats but had to be content with 29 seats,” said Bihar LJP(RV) president Raju Tiwari.
The list of constituencies and candidates of the five NDA allies will be announced on Tuesday. It was to be released on Monday, but was postponed. An emergency meeting of BJP leaders was held at the residence of legislator Nitin Nabin to discuss the resentment among allies.
Rajbhar ready to part ways with NDA in Bihar
The UP chapter of NDA seems to be falling apart in Bihar as Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar is considering contesting the polls independently, expressing dissatisfaction with the ruling BJP for not allotting a single seat to his party in the neighbouring state. Rajbhar stated that he was ready to contest 153 seats on his own.