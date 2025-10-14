Maoists torch another mobile tower during ‘Resistance Week’ in Jharkhand’s Saranda jungles

RANCHI: Registering their presence once again in the Saranda jungles, the CPI (Maoists) unleashed violence by setting ablaze another mobile tower in Bahda village under the Chotanagara area late on Monday night, creating panic among locals.
Earlier on Saturday, the Maoists had torched a mobile tower in Kolbonga village under the Jaraikela police station area.
These attacks coincide with the Maoists’ ‘Resistance Week’, being observed by them across five states, including Jharkhand.
According to locals, more than a dozen armed cadres of the CPI (Maoists) arrived in the village late on Monday night and set the mobile tower on fire.
First, they warned people not to leave their homes, then poured petrol on the panels and battery equipment within the tower premises before setting them ablaze, they said.
The villagers said that within a short time, the entire tower was engulfed in flames. The sound of explosions continued until around 1 am, terrifying the entire village, they said.
The Maoists also left several posters and pamphlets at the site, threatening to avenge their slain comrades. They also called for a major crackdown on October 15 in Jharkhand, Bihar, northern Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Assam.
The burning of the tower has completely disrupted the mobile network in Bahda and surrounding areas, causing significant inconvenience to the villagers. Essential services such as mobile calls, UPI payments, banking, and children's online education have been affected.
Chaibasa SP Amit Renu asserted that a group of Maoists torched a mobile tower and pasted posters in Bahda village, under the Chotanagara police station area, on Monday night.
“This is the second such act in a few days, reflecting the insurgents' frustration against the ongoing combing operation against Left Wing Extremists. They have also put up posters asking for a halt to the police operation. We will continue this operation with greater vigour in collaboration with paramilitary forces,” said the SP.
Notably, the incident site is just a few kilometres from the Chotanagara police station and security camp, yet the Maoists allegedly created havoc for an hour and a half without any fear. The villagers remain in a state of panic, fearing that the Maoists may attack again.