Maoists torch another mobile tower during ‘Resistance Week’ in Jharkhand’s Saranda jungles

RANCHI: Registering their presence once again in the Saranda jungles, the CPI (Maoists) unleashed violence by setting ablaze another mobile tower in Bahda village under the Chotanagara area late on Monday night, creating panic among locals.

Earlier on Saturday, the Maoists had torched a mobile tower in Kolbonga village under the Jaraikela police station area.

These attacks coincide with the Maoists’ ‘Resistance Week’, being observed by them across five states, including Jharkhand.

According to locals, more than a dozen armed cadres of the CPI (Maoists) arrived in the village late on Monday night and set the mobile tower on fire.

First, they warned people not to leave their homes, then poured petrol on the panels and battery equipment within the tower premises before setting them ablaze, they said.

The villagers said that within a short time, the entire tower was engulfed in flames. The sound of explosions continued until around 1 am, terrifying the entire village, they said.