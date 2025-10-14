Mumbai Diary | Face recognition system at Mantralaya a mess

Maharashtra’s Mantralaya introduced a digital face-recognition system to make entry and exit easier for visitors from across the state. However, the system is creating more delays than the traditional method. Visitors are getting stranded at entry points because the data entry process is complex and time-consuming.

The face-reading machines often struggle to read a steady flow of faces, causing longer queues. Instead of speeding up access, the digital entry has become a burden on both staff and visitors. Many now spend more time waiting outside Mantralaya than they did under the old manual system, highlighting the system’s limitations.

Shinde’s Shiv Sena eyes united fight for polls

The Deputy CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena wants to contest the local body elections as part of the Mahayuti rather than going solo. Shiv Sena minister Gulabrao Patil said, “The interest of Mahayuti is to remain together and contest together.”

That is a sentiment echoed across party leaders. There is concern that if the BJP uses its machinery to win many seats, allies may be weakened and their bargaining power reduced. Shiv Sena leaders cite the Marathi proverb, “Zhakali mut savva lakhachi” — a folded hand hides many secrets — underlining the need for unity to protect their influence and prevent being sidelined in the alliance.

Ban on pigeon feeding earns Jains’ wrath

The Jain community, respected for its business acumen and spiritual guidance, is unhappy with recent government decisions. Actions such as banning the feeding of pigeons, relocating the elephant Madhuri from Kolhapur Jain Math to the Ambani-run Vantara zoo, and tensions over Marathi versus Jain-Gujarati issues have upset both followers and spiritual leaders.

In a Mumbai meeting, senior Gurus warned that if the government does not address their concerns, they may launch their own political platform to raise these issues. They also cautioned Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to rein in officials, or the community may take a “strong stand”.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com