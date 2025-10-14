‘New West Asia, and a peaceful era beckons’

First and foremost, Israel is united today by the joy of hostages’ families coming together with their loved ones, returning from hell after two years of suffering as hostages in the hands of the terror organizations of Hamas and The Islamic Jihad in Gaza.
We are also commemorating the loss of the innocent victims murdered in a barbarian invasion to Israel on October 7, 2023, and the heroes, who fought ever since to bring our hostages back home.
There will be a long period of healing and rehabilitation. Israel has proven its strength, spirit and resilience and we are committed to put an end, once and for all, to any attempt to question our very existence.
This agreement was initiated and led by the United States of America headed by President Trump and gained overwhelming support around the world. This is the first step toward a greater set of agreements to change the reality in the Middle East.
We hope that this first step will be the first step of a global partnership to end the era of terror in the region. We hope it will reignite the Abraham Accords with reinforcement of its mission – to create an economic corridor that will include Europe, Middle East, the US and hopefully India as well. In addition to ending terror, I believe more countries will join the Abraham Accords from the Arab and Muslim world.
As part of this movement, having Saudi Arabia join the accords is a key factor. Others not included in the original Abraham agreements, may have the opportunity to join in now – players such as Egypt, Turkiye, Qatar, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and the Palestinians to name a few.
This movement to improve the Middle East economy and drive growth and prosperity, may serve as a framework for a long-lasting peace including Israel and the Palestinians. I do hope there will be a solution, as both people will continue to live together, side by side. It will be either an ongoing series of wars and terror, or a partnership for a new beginning.
My hope is that this process started today will grow to a new Middle East, and a peaceful era. I do hope the US and the allies will continue to work together to make this dream come true. Last Saturday night, hundreds of thousands of Israelis attended the Hostages square to hear Steve Witkoff speak on behalf of President Trump alongside Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump. When Witkoff thanked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his role in achieving the agreement – it was not well received by many who did not approve his way of leadership since October 7
Personally, I think that expressing their objection by just being silent, would send a clear message in a more respectful way.
Nechemia (Chemi) J Peres
Chairman, Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, co-founder & Managing General Partner, Pitango Venture Capital
(Pitango Venture Capital is Israel’s largest Venture Capital Fund. The author is the son of ex-Israeli PM Shimon Peres)