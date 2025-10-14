‘New West Asia, and a peaceful era beckons’

First and foremost, Israel is united today by the joy of hostages’ families coming together with their loved ones, returning from hell after two years of suffering as hostages in the hands of the terror organizations of Hamas and The Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

We are also commemorating the loss of the innocent victims murdered in a barbarian invasion to Israel on October 7, 2023, and the heroes, who fought ever since to bring our hostages back home.

There will be a long period of healing and rehabilitation. Israel has proven its strength, spirit and resilience and we are committed to put an end, once and for all, to any attempt to question our very existence.

This agreement was initiated and led by the United States of America headed by President Trump and gained overwhelming support around the world. This is the first step toward a greater set of agreements to change the reality in the Middle East.

We hope that this first step will be the first step of a global partnership to end the era of terror in the region. We hope it will reignite the Abraham Accords with reinforcement of its mission – to create an economic corridor that will include Europe, Middle East, the US and hopefully India as well. In addition to ending terror, I believe more countries will join the Abraham Accords from the Arab and Muslim world.