Now, take photo of dirty toilet on any national highway and get Rs 1,000 reward

NEW DELHI: In a bid to ensure clean toilets for the travelling public, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a reward of Rs 1,000 to anyone who can capture an unhygienic toilet along any National Highway (NH) and report it to the authority. The amount will be awarded in the form of FASTag recharge, said an official release.

The release said the unique ‘Clean Toilet Picture Challenge’ will encourage public participation in ensuring clean toilets. The challenge is on till October 31 on all NHs across the country.

This drive is a part of the Centre’s ‘Special Campaign 5.0’ that reaffirms commitment towards ensuring cleanliness, transparency, and efficiency in governance, it said. “The initiative is open to all NH users for reporting dirty toilets by uploading a geo-tagged picture through the latest version of the (FASTag and Toll Services app) ‘Rajmargyatra’ app and providing the user’s name, location, vehicle registration number and mobile number,” the release said.

Each Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) reporting such an instance stands to gain Rs 1,000 in the form of FASTag recharge that will be credited to the linked VRN provided by the highway user. “Each VRN shall be eligible for only one reward during the entire scheme period. The reward will be non-transferable and cannot be claimed in cash,” the NHAI elaborated.