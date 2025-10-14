Pak smugglers deploy ‘failsafe’ drones, pose new challenge for Border Security Forces

CHANDIGARH: Security agencies are facing a fresh technical hurdle in the fight against cross-border smuggling, as drones used by traffickers from Pakistan are now reportedly equipped with ‘failsafe’ mechanisms that allow them to return to their launch points if disrupted by anti-drone systems.

Sources in the state police said many unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) carrying drugs and weapons are programmed to sense interference from jamming, locking, or neutralisation attempts, triggering an automatic “back-to-home” command. This makes recovery of contraband harder, with officers now either forcing drones to turn back or succeeding in neutralising them mid-flight.

“Earlier, disruption meant bringing the UAV down, but now these drones are programmed to fly back safely. It’s the biggest technical challenge we face,” a senior officer said on condition of anonymity.

Officials estimate around 15 drones are spotted daily along the Indo-Pak border. In Bhikhiwind subdivision of Tarn Taran district, the deployment of anti-drone systems has already yielded results, with police arresting 13 people and registering 12 FIRs this season.