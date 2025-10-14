PM Modi to address over 10 rallies in Bihar as NDA gears up for triangular contest

NEW DELHI: With the Bihar Assembly elections poised to turn into a triangular battle owing to the entry of Prashant Kishor’s newly launched Jan Suraaj Party, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is ramping up its campaign plans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address more than 10 public rallies during the first two phases of polling, scheduled for November 6 and November 11, covering a total of 122 assembly constituencies, sources said.

Sources said that PM Modi’s rallies will target areas where the NDA’s influence is relatively weak but where the Prime Minister maintains a strong personal following. Each of Modi’s rallies is expected to cover 15 to 20 assembly segments and will be supported by live telecasts in remote regions. “We think the PM will effectively address almost all key segments through these mega rallies. The final number is yet to be confirmed, but he is expected to address more than 10 rallies between the two phases,” a senior BJP leader said.

The NDA’s campaign will also see a strong push from other top leaders. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to hold between 30 and 35 rallies, each covering five to seven constituencies. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who holds significant sway among Rajput and upper-caste voters in the state, is likely to address over 25 rallies.