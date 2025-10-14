Principal Secretary PK Mishra says India a leader in early warning collaboration on calamities

NEW DELHI: Participating in the ‘G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Ministerial’, PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to PM Narendra Modi, has showcased India’s leadership in financing and early warning collaboration in managing calamities.

Mishra, representing India, at two high-level events – “Solidarity and Resilience: Advancing DRR in International Collaboration and Solidarity for Early Warning Systems” and “Bridging Technical Innovation and Political Leadership for Scaling DRR Investment” – outlined India’s multi-agency architecture integrating meteorological, hydrological, seismic and oceanographic institutions through a “Common Alert Protocol-compliant Integrated Alert System”.

He also reaffirmed India’s commitment to translating the Voluntary High-Level Principles into action through innovation, inclusive financing, and international solidarity.

Mishra emphasised that early warning systems were not technological luxuries but strategic investments in resilience, according to an official statement, which said that he outlined how over 109 billion alerts had already been issued.

“He urged the G20 to strengthen interoperable regional platforms, shared data protocols and joint capacity-building initiatives under the global ‘Early Warnings for All’ framework. India, he said, viewed early warning as a global public good, which should be inclusive, multilingual and anticipatory,” the statement read.

During the second event, Mishra detailed India’s five-pillar financing strategy aligned with Principles 2 and 4 of the G20 Voluntary High-Level Principles. “He described India’s constitutionally anchored model under the finance commission, which ensured multi-year, rules-based DRR allocations, decentralised funding to the states and local bodies and evidence-based prioritisation through a national Disaster Risk Index,” it read.