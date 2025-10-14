Rising antibiotic resistance threatens global health: WHO

NEW DELHI: One in six laboratory-confirmed bacterial infections causing common illnesses in people worldwide in 2023 were resistant to antibiotic treatments, according to a new report by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday.

Between 2018 and 2023, antibiotic resistance increased in over 40 per cent of the pathogen-antibiotic combinations monitored, with an average annual rise of 5–15 per cent.

Data reported to the WHO Global Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Surveillance System (GLASS) from more than 100 countries warn that the growing resistance to essential antibiotics poses an escalating threat to global health.

The new Global antibiotic resistance surveillance report 2025 presents, for the first time, resistance prevalence estimates across 22 antibiotics used to treat infections of the urinary and gastrointestinal tracts, the bloodstream, and those used to treat gonorrhoea.

The report covers eight common bacterial pathogens – Acinetobacter spp., Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, non-typhoidal Salmonella spp., Shigella spp., Staphylococcus aureus, and Streptococcus pneumoniae – each linked to one or more of these infections.

WHO estimates that antibiotic resistance is highest in the South-East Asian and Eastern Mediterranean regions, where one in three reported infections were resistant. In the African region, one in five infections was resistant. Resistance is also more common and worsening in countries where health systems lack the capacity to diagnose or treat bacterial pathogens.

“Antimicrobial resistance is outpacing advances in modern medicine, threatening the health of families worldwide,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“As countries strengthen their AMR surveillance systems, we must use antibiotics responsibly, and make sure everyone has access to the right medicines, quality-assured diagnostics, and vaccines. Our future also depends on strengthening systems to prevent, diagnose and treat infections and on innovating with next-generation antibiotics and rapid point-of-care molecular tests.”