Road crash in J&K leaves three dead

KATRA/JAMMU: Two Vaishnodevi pilgrims were among three killed and two others injured when a three-wheeler collided with a bus in Katra on Tuesday, officials said.

The bus was heading from Katra towards Udhampur when the accident took place near Serli check post in Katra.

Those killed in the accident were identified as auto driver Jeet Lal and pilgrims Vachitar Kumar Sahu, and Joginder Matari (66), residents of Odisha.

Two other injured devotees -- Kavita Sahu and Sneh Lata Matari from Odisha -- were referred to Jammu after receiving preliminary treatment.