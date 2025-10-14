Sajad Lone accuses J&K CM Omar Abdullah of blocking Congress Rajya Sabha seat to favour BJP

SRINAGAR: In what comes as good news for the BJP, Peoples Conference (PC) chairman and MLA Sajad Gani Lone has announced that his party will abstain from voting in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He also alleged that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah denied a Rajya Sabha seat to the Congress on the behest of the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, Sajad Lone accused Omar Abdullah of refusing to give a Rajya Sabha seat from J&K to his party’s ally, the Congress.

According to Lone, the National Conference (NC) had offered the Congress an “unsafe” seat (Seat No. 4), which the Congress declined to contest. The Congress reportedly stated that it had sought a “safe” seat from the NC, but the ruling party instead offered an unsafe one.

As a result, the Congress decided against contesting the Rajya Sabha polls from Jammu and Kashmir.

There are four vacant Rajya Sabha seats from the Union Territory, and polling is scheduled to be held on October 24.

The NC has fielded four candidates, while the BJP has nominated three candidates for the four seats. With the NC alliance having the support of 53 members in the 88-member J&K Assembly, as against 28 by the BJP, the ruling party is poised to win three of the four seats.

While the NC is assured of winning three seats, the BJP could secure Seat No. 4 if a few opposition, non-BJP MLAs abstain from voting.

Sajad Lone challenged Omar Abdullah to prove that his party did not deny the Congress a Rajya Sabha seat on the BJP’s instructions.

“Omar went to Delhi and participated in the Delhi Marathon. I had at that time told my colleagues that the NC will not give any RS seat to its ally Congress,” Lone said. “What could be better news for the BJP than the NC denying an RS seat to Congress?”