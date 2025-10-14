Senior Naxalite leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao surrenders with 60 other cadres in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

MUMBAI: Mallojula Venugopal Rao, alias Sonu -- a politburo member of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) and one of the most prominent Naxalite leaders -- laid down arms late Monday night, taking with him 60 other cadres, marking a significant setback for the party.

Venugopal alias Bhupathi alias Sonu, along with the cadres, including a member of the central committee and ten members of a divisional committee, surrendered before the police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, sources said.

Sonu was considered one of the most influential strategists in the Maoist organisation and had long supervised platoon operations along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, according to sources. He had a total bounty of Rs 10 crore on his head from various states.

According to the Indian Express, Bhupathi alias Sonu was not only the ideological head of the party but also its communication specialist and the thread that connected it to the world outside the forests of Chhattisgarh

"Sonu used to have ties with the outside world. He used to be the connect with Maoist sympathisers and frontal organisations. With his exit, it is clear that the Maoist party has suffered a setback," an intelligence official said, reported the Indian Express.