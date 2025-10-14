SP ousts national secretary Muskan Mishra for seeking blessings from Ayodhya priest

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has removed its national secretary, Muskan Mishra, from her post after she met Mahant Raju Das of Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya on Sunday, October 13.

Raju Das is the same priest who had used abusive language against SP founder and patriarch late Mulayam Singh Yadav, as well as party president Akhilesh Yadav, during the Mahakumbh.

Muskan Mishra, who served as the national secretary of the SP’s women’s wing, was removed from her position after a video surfaced showing her seeking blessings from Mahant Raju Das. As the video circulated on social media platforms, SP workers demanded action against her.

Muskan Mishra was appointed as the national secretary by Juhi Singh, national president of the Mahila Sabha, in July this year. Juhi Singh also issued the order removing her from the post.