SP ousts national secretary Muskan Mishra for seeking blessings from Ayodhya priest

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has removed its national secretary, Muskan Mishra, from her post after she met Mahant Raju Das of Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya on Sunday, October 13.
Raju Das is the same priest who had used abusive language against SP founder and patriarch late Mulayam Singh Yadav, as well as party president Akhilesh Yadav, during the Mahakumbh.
Muskan Mishra, who served as the national secretary of the SP’s women’s wing, was removed from her position after a video surfaced showing her seeking blessings from Mahant Raju Das. As the video circulated on social media platforms, SP workers demanded action against her.
Muskan Mishra was appointed as the national secretary by Juhi Singh, national president of the Mahila Sabha, in July this year. Juhi Singh also issued the order removing her from the post.
She wrote in the order: “You are relieved from the post of National Secretary of the Samajwadi Mahila Sabha with immediate effect. It was also stated that Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) was and will remain an inspiration for all of us.”
At the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Smriti Seva Sansthan had installed a statue of Mulayam Singh Yadav. On January 19, Akhilesh Yadav (son of Mulayam Singh Yadav) posted from a parody account on X: “If you are going to the Kumbh Mela, be sure to have darshan of this country’s PDA god.”
Commenting on Akhilesh’s post, Mahant Raju Das allegedly made abusive remarks. In response, the SP chief countered, saying: “As is the company, so is the speech, as all saints and sages have said.” Following this, SP workers protested against Raju Das across Uttar Pradesh, and the matter also reached the courts.
Meanwhile, Muskan Mishra, a resident of Lucknow, is very active on social media. She has more than 6.68 lakh followers on Instagram and was often seen promoting the Samajwadi Party on her social media handles.