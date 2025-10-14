Stones hurled at Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad’s convoy in Lucknow; six named in FIR

LUCKNOW: Stones were thrown at the convoy of prominent Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad by a few miscreants in Lucknow on Monday night. However, no one was injured in the attack.

The window of Maulana’s car was broken, and he alleged that the attackers tried to kill him by breaking the glass while he was on his way to Karbala Abbas Bagh in Thakurganj area to inspect an encroachment. After the incident, Maulana sat on a protest on the road with his supporters.

Based on his complaint, the police filed a case against six named accused --Pankaj, Muzammil, Shaajan, Rachit Tandon, Siraj, and Kashan -- and approximately 20 to 25 other individuals. Following the registration of FIR, Maulana ended the protest.

Meanwhile, talking to media persons, Maulana accused the police authorities of being kind to those who incited riots. “We were attacked eight months ago too. If police had taken action then, this attack would not have happened again,” he asserted. “Just FIR won't work. If strict action is not taken against these people within 24 hours, police won't be able to stop what happens next,” he added.