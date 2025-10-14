Two more arrests made in Madhya Pradesh Coldrif cough syrup deaths; four arrested so far

According to a source privy to the ongoing SIT probe, more arrests are likely in the coming days from Tamil Nadu, particularly of the chemical analyst of the manufacturing unit. The chemical analyst is likely to be nabbed in the next few hours.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports suggest that the arrested doctor, Pravin Soni, got 10 per cent commission from the manufacturer unit on the sale of each cough syrup, which was priced at Rs 24.54 per bottle.

The doctor had been prescribing the same cough syrup to kids since many years, a fact which has been narrated by him during police questioning at the time of his arrest. Importantly, the prime stockist of the syrup in Parasia town of Chhindwara district, too, is closely related to the arrested doctor.

As per sources connected to the probe, Dr Soni, the leading paediatrician of Parasia town, continued to prescribe the now-banned Coldrif cough syrup even after central government guidelines had prohibited fixed-dose combination (FDC) medicines for children under four years of age.

Though SP Ajay Pandey denied comment on the 10 per cent commission which Dr Soni received for every bottle he prescribed, a senior cop associated with the probe asked why any doctor would not just prescribe a particular cough syrup for years, but also be crucially connected with the stocking of the syrup in the town, without getting any commission.

Dr Soni’s lawyer, Pawan Shukla, however, rubbished the reports, saying, “what is being called as confession by my client before the police is fabricated and legally worthless. The cops are just fabricating a story, as they don’t have any direct and strong evidence against him.”