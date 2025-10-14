UN Peacekeeping missions may move to preventive diplomacy than armed presence, says Chief of Army

NEW DELHI: General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, on Tuesday said that under financial constraints, the United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping missions have to be planned at smaller scales and will have to move towards preventive diplomacy. He said that reduced funding for UN missions will be a reality, and missions have to be planned with fewer boots on the ground and more reliance on tech.

With reduced numbers on the ground, we could also visualise UN Peacekeeping moving more towards preventive diplomacy and sustainable peace building, not just armed presence. That is where militaries can contribute in negotiations, the Army Chief added.

He was addressing the gathering at the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries (UNTCC) Chiefs' Conclave held here from October 14 to 16. The Conclave is being attended by the leadership of 32 troop-contributing nations who together provide nearly two-thirds of all peacekeepers deployed worldwide.

The Chief described that Peacekeeping represents the most visible manifestation of the UN Charter's call to maintain international peace and security. But, there has been an overall decline in personnel manning the UN Missions across the globe.