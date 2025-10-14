Union Min Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews fertiliser availability as Rabi season demand set to rise

NEW DELHI: Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday reviewed the availability of fertilisers for the ongoing Rabi cropping season, cautioning officials to ensure adequate and timely supply amid expectations of a surge in demand.

Officials said the demand for fertilisers is projected to rise sharply this Rabi season (October–May) owing to higher water storage levels in 161 reservoirs across the country, currently holding 103.51% of last year’s capacity and 115% of the ten-year average.

During the high-level review meeting, the minister assessed Kharif crop outcomes, Rabi sowing preparations, and the prevailing price and supply trends of fertilisers. He asked departments to maintain close coordination with the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers to prevent any distribution disruptions.

The move follows the fertiliser shortages witnessed during the Kharif season, which triggered protests and sporadic clashes in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh. Officials attributed the crisis to black marketing, low domestic production, and reduced imports from China—factors that created a demand-supply mismatch amid increased sowing of paddy and maize.

Despite shortages, total Kharif acreage expanded by 6.51 lakh hectares to 112.14 million hectares this year, driven by a rise in paddy and maize cultivation.

Officials informed that sowing of tomato and onion crops is progressing smoothly, with no indications of price pressure. The cultivated area under onion has increased to 3.91 lakh hectares from 3.62 lakh hectares last year, while potato acreage has gone up to 0.43 lakh hectares from 0.35 lakh hectares. Similarly, tomato cultivation now covers 2.37 lakh hectares, up from 1.86 lakh hectares in the previous year.

The ministry also confirmed that food grain stocks remain above the buffer norms, ensuring stability in supply.

Meanwhile, Minister Chouhan will visit Ludhiana on October 14 to meet families affected by recent floods. He will also inaugurate a maize research centre and interact with members of self-help groups during his visit.