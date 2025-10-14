Uttarakhand eases UCC rules for marriages with partners from Nepal, Bhutan and Tibet

DEHRADUN: In a significant move reflecting compassion over rigid legal structures, the Uttarakhand government has provided major relief to couples married to partners from Nepal, Tibet, and Bhutan by bypassing traditional barriers of social customs and caste laws.

The State Cabinet, in a meeting held on Monday, approved an amendment to the rules governing the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), allowing marriage registration for spouses from these neighboring nations.

This decision addresses a critical implementation hurdle faced since the UCC was enacted in the state earlier this year, on January 27.

Previously, the core draft of the UCC, which primarily applies to Uttarakhand residents, created difficulties for those whose spouses were citizens of Nepal, Tibet, or Bhutan, as mandatory registration often required both partners to possess a valid Aadhaar card issued in Uttarakhand.

“Many areas in Uttarakhand share close social and matrimonial ties with residents of these three countries who often migrate and settle here,” a government source explained. “This technical barrier has now been resolved.”

Under the new amendment, if a resident of Uttarakhand is married to a partner from Nepal, Tibet, or Bhutan, the marriage can now be registered based on the partner’s valid identity proof and certification of their period of legal stay in India.

A spokesperson for the UCC committee outlined the revised documentation requirements for registration:

For Nepali nationals, the required documents include: A valid Nepali citizenship certificate and, a certificate issued by the Nepali Mission in India confirming a stay of over 180 days.