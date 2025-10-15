25 lakh annual passes sold by FASTag within two months of launch: Officials

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has sold 25 lakh annual FASTag passes within two months of its launch.

The overwhelming response to the FASTag annual pass by the national highway users underlines NHAI commitment to provide a safe, smooth and seamless travel experience on National Highways across the country, said Authority officials.

“The new toll pass arrangement, rolled out August 15 received overwhelming response from the users particularly from the southern states, including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka,” said officials.

On the first of its launch, nearly 1.4 lakh users purchased annual FASTag passes on August 15 and around 1.39 lakh transactions were recorded on toll plazas on the same day.

The annual ticket provides a seamless and economical travel option to the National Highway users and is applicable on about 1,150 toll plazas on national highways and expressways.

“Enhancing ‘Ease of Commuting’, the FASTag Annual Pass has received an overwhelming response from the National Highway users and has crossed the landmark figure of twenty-five lakh users with around 5.67 crore transactions recorded in the last two months across the country,” said officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and highways (MoRTH).