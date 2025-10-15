Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves 100 per cent hike in financial aid for ex-servicemen, their dependents

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday approved a 100 per cent increase in financial assistance for Ex-Servicemen (ESM) and their dependents under schemes implemented by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare through the Kendriya Sainik Board.
The revised rates will take effect for applications submitted from 1 November 2025 onwards, with an annual financial implication of approximately ₹257 crore to be met from the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF).
The Ministry of Defence said, “The decision strengthens the social security net for non-pensioner ESM, widows, and dependents from lower-income groups, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to honouring the service and sacrifice of the veterans.”
The approved enhancements include the Penury Grant, Education Grant, and Marriage Grant.
The Penury Grant has been doubled from ₹4,000 to ₹8,000 per month per beneficiary, providing sustained lifetime support to aged and non-pensioner ESM and their widows above 65 years of age with no regular income.
The Education Grant has been increased from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 per month per head for up to two dependent children (from Class I to Graduation) or for widows pursuing a two-year postgraduate course.
The Marriage Grant has been raised from ₹50,000 to ₹1,00,000 per beneficiary. It is applicable for up to two daughters of ESM and for widow remarriage, for marriages solemnised after the issuance of this order.
These schemes are funded through the Defence Minister Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund, which is a subset of the AFFDF.