Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves 100 per cent hike in financial aid for ex-servicemen, their dependents

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday approved a 100 per cent increase in financial assistance for Ex-Servicemen (ESM) and their dependents under schemes implemented by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare through the Kendriya Sainik Board.

The revised rates will take effect for applications submitted from 1 November 2025 onwards, with an annual financial implication of approximately ₹257 crore to be met from the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF).

The Ministry of Defence said, “The decision strengthens the social security net for non-pensioner ESM, widows, and dependents from lower-income groups, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to honouring the service and sacrifice of the veterans.”