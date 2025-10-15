Don-turned-politician Anant Singh declares Rs 37.88 crore assets in JD(U) nomination, faces 28 criminal cases

PATNA: Anti-social-turned-politician Anant Kumar Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', who filed his nomination papers as a JD(U) candidate from the Mokama assembly seat in Bihar, declared that he owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 37.88 crore, according to the affidavit filed by him.

Singh submitted his nomination papers on Tuesday to the Election Commission, before the JD(U) officially announced its candidate list for the upcoming assembly polls.

According to party sources, he filed the papers after receiving the JD(U) symbol from its top leadership.

Singh's wife, Neelam Devi, who had won the Mokama seat on an RJD ticket in the 2020 polls, shifted her support to the NDA government in the state.

His wife owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 62.72 crore.

Mokama will go for polls in the first phase on November 6.

In the affidavit filed before the returning officer along with the nomination papers, Singh declared that he has movable assets worth Rs 26.66 crore and immovable ones worth Rs 11.22 crore. His wife owns movable assets worth Rs 13.07 crore and Rs 49.65 crore of immovable properties.

According to the affidavit, Singh, a five-time MLA from Mokama, has Rs 15.61 lakh in cash, while his wife has Rs 34.60 lakh. Singh has several bank accounts and gold jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh. Neelam also has several bank accounts and gold jewellery worth Rs 76.61 lakh.