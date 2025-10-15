‘EC should clear air on nationwide SIR procedure’

The test, ultimately, is whether these people, whose names have been deleted, will come forward to say that my name should be included again because it has been wrongly deleted. So that is a question which I think all of us, whether you are pro-SIR or against SIR, have to address. If somebody’s name has been deleted because it was earlier enrolled, but now he did not submit his form, that person should come forward and say that their name has been deleted.

There are allegations that SIR was brought out under pressure from corridors of power. Did you face any pressure during your tenure?

The way I look at it, it is perfectly understandable for people to say what they want from you. But ultimately, it is for me to decide what I want to do because I am supposed to fulfil a constitutional job. If, let’s say, political parties come to you with a demand, and the opposition does the same, it is not pressure. However, if the ruling party comes to you with that demand, it is pressure. So, ultimately, I think it depends a lot on how people understand their role. And for doing the right thing, why should I be under pressure?

Rajesh Kumar Thakur: Does India need an exercise like SIR?

I said that the election commission does have the authority to carry out a revision in the manner that it deems fit. That is what the Act says. And that is why I do not think the court has questioned the Election Commission’s authority to carry out an intensive revision.

Can an election commissioner truly function independently, given the structural hierarchy and political pressure?

If there is a fault at all, it lies with the individuals discharging that responsibility. This question has gained currency in the last two years following the Supreme Court judgment, which came because there was a provision in the constitution for making rules that have not yet been made. And the Supreme Court said there will be a selection panel in which the Chief Justice will be there. There will be two others — the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition — until the Parliament makes rules. So, Parliament made rules. I think my view on the matter is that the government lost an opportunity by not broadening the selection process. If the Chief Justice had continued, all these questions would not have arisen. If you broad base the selection process, then it gives more confidence to people.