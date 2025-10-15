Nation

‘Feeling deceived’ by BJP, NDA ally SBSP names 48 candidates for first phase of Bihar polls

The party has reiterated that it will independently contest 153 out of 243 assembly seats in Bihar and has slammed the BJP state unit's "unresponsive behaviour" over seat sharing.
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President Om Prakash Rajbhar speaks to the media in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President Om Prakash Rajbhar speaks to the media in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.FILE | ANI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

PATNA: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an NDA ally in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday released the list of 48 candidates for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections.

The party has reiterated that it will independently contest 153 out of 243 assembly seats in Bihar.

"We wished to strengthen the NDA in Bihar but due to the unresponsive behaviour of the state unit of the BJP, we could not get along with the alliance," SBSP national general secretary Arvind Rajbhar told reporters here.

He accused the Bihar unit of the BJP of "misleading the central leadership", adding that the party is "feeling deceived."

"If not with NDA, we will not ally with any other bloc," Rajbhar said.

He said the party, however, will "not remain on the backfoot" and will fight for ensuring "social justice and equality of rights and opportunities" in Bihar.

BJP
NDA
SBSP
2025 Bihar Elections
Bihar assembly elections 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com