Ghatshila by-poll: BJP fields Babulal Soren, Somesh Soren to contest on JMM ticket

RANCHI: BJP and JMM have announced their candidates for Ghatshila by-poll. Babulal Soren, son of former Chief Minister Champai Soren, will represent BJP again; Somersh Soren, son of the late MLA Ramdas Soren, will contest on JMM ticket for the first time.

Ghatshila seat fell vacant after the death of JMM leader Ramdas Soren. The by-election has been scheduled for November 11, while the counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Babulal Soren had earlier contested the 2024 Assembly elections from Ghatsila on BJP ticket, but was defeated by the then Education Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, late Ramdas Soren.

After being named as the BJP’s official candidate, Babulal Soren expressed his gratitude towards the party’s central and state leadership. He said he was thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, State President Babulal Marandi, Working President Aditya Sahu, and all other party members for reposing faith in him and giving him another opportunity to represent the people of Ghatshila.