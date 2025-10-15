GRSE lays keel for advanced acoustic research ship

NEW DELHI: Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd on Wednesday laid the keel for an advanced Acoustic Research Ship (ARS) that it is building for the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), a unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

GRSE, in a statement, said, "The capabilities of the ARS will include deployment, towing and retrieval of various equipment such as acoustic modules, carrying out temporal and/or spatial high-resolution surveys of sound velocity profiles and collection of ocean tides/current information to be used for survey optimisation, design of underwater moorings and offshore deployments." The research vessel will also carry out meteorological surveys to understand the influence of atmospheric parameters in sound propagation studies and undertake shallow water acoustic reverberation studies.

It will also be capable of launching, mooring and maintaining standalone buoys and collecting data from them. Its wide speed range will allow the ship to operate at multiple speed regimes to carry out acoustic systems trials, while maintaining silence.

The ARS will be capable of speeds ranging from 4 knots to 12 knots. At top speed, the ship will have an endurance of 30 days or 4,500 nautical miles in a single mission. It will have a complement of 120 personnel. The ARS will also have a dynamic positioning system that will allow it to maintain position in intact condition up to Sea State 4.