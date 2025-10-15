Gujarat’s new skylines, same old bias: Women workers shut out by construction tech

AHMEDABAD: A new study has revealed how Gujarat’s construction boom—powered by advanced systems like precast technology, RMC plants, and steel-aluminium formwork—is quietly pushing women to the margins.

As machines replace manual tasks such as stone crushing, plastering, and concrete mixing, women are being stripped of roles, wages, and visibility. Automation has reduced their participation by nearly 80%, locking them out of skilled, better-paid technical jobs. Behind the glittering skyline, technology is not only reshaping construction—it’s also rewriting gender power dynamics in the industry.

The construction boom in Ahmedabad is no longer just about cranes, cement, and concrete. It is now a story of power, technology, and exclusion.

Released on October 14, 2025, the research report “Building Futures: Women Workers at the Margins of Construction Automation” by Dr. Geeta Thatra and Saloni Mundra captures this reality with startling clarity. Conducted between December 2023 and February 2025, the study spans major construction and manufacturing sites—from high-rise projects and infrastructure corridors to AAC block and precast factories—tracking how automation is redrawing the gender map of labour.

India’s construction sector employs over 68 million workers, including 7.6 million women, and contributes nearly 9% to the nation’s GDP. Yet, as advanced technologies like precast systems, ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants, and steel/aluminium formwork become more prevalent, traditional roles once occupied by women—such as stone crushing, load carrying, concrete mixing, and plastering—are being systematically eliminated. These machines do not merely replace tasks; they restructure hierarchies.

For women on-site, this change has come wrapped in exclusion.

“As a woman, you shouldn’t touch machines,” said Deepti*, a 30-year-old from Dahod.

“You are only meant to be a helper,” added Suguna Ben*, a 35-year-old with 15 years of experience.

(*Names changed to protect identities.)