India and the US see decline in passport strength in 2025 Henley Index

NEW DELHI: In a changing global mobility landscape, both India and the United States have seen notable drops in their passport power, according to the 2025 Henley Passport Index, which ranks the world’s most travel-friendly passports.

Based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the index measures how many destinations passport holders can visit without needing a prior visa.

India’s passport has fallen to 85th place, offering visa-free access to 57 countries, down from 59 in 2024. This marks a further decline from the 77th position earlier this year, underscoring a steady reduction as per the index.

Meanwhile, for the first time in the Index’s 20-year history, the United States has dropped out of the global top 10. The US passport now ranks 12th, tied with South East Asian Malaysia, offering visa-free access to 180 destinations out of 227.

Despite being traditionally seen as one of the most powerful passports, the US has been overtaken by 36 other countries due to changes in visa policies and stricter entry conditions in certain parts of the world.

What defines a powerful passport?

In simple terms, a powerful passport is defined by travel openness, the freedom to enter more countries without having to deal with visa applications, long processing times, or bureaucratic hurdles.

The Henley Index provides a snapshot of this access, showing which nations are expanding global mobility and which countries are falling behind.