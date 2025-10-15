India and the US see decline in passport strength in 2025 Henley Index

NEW DELHI: In a changing global mobility landscape, both India and the United States have seen notable drops in their passport power, according to the 2025 Henley Passport Index, which ranks the world’s most travel-friendly passports.
Based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the index measures how many destinations passport holders can visit without needing a prior visa.
India’s passport has fallen to 85th place, offering visa-free access to 57 countries, down from 59 in 2024. This marks a further decline from the 77th position earlier this year, underscoring a steady reduction as per the index.
Meanwhile, for the first time in the Index’s 20-year history, the United States has dropped out of the global top 10. The US passport now ranks 12th, tied with South East Asian Malaysia, offering visa-free access to 180 destinations out of 227.
Despite being traditionally seen as one of the most powerful passports, the US has been overtaken by 36 other countries due to changes in visa policies and stricter entry conditions in certain parts of the world.
What defines a powerful passport?
In simple terms, a powerful passport is defined by travel openness, the freedom to enter more countries without having to deal with visa applications, long processing times, or bureaucratic hurdles.
The Henley Index provides a snapshot of this access, showing which nations are expanding global mobility and which countries are falling behind.
Leading the rankings in 2025 are three Asian countries: Singapore holds the top spot with access to 193 destinations visa-free, followed by South Korea with 190 destinations and Japan with 189 destinations.
For Indian passport holders, visa-free entry is currently available to 16 destinations, including Bhutan, Nepal, Indonesia, Mauritius, and Trinidad and Tobago. An additional 27 countries offer visas on arrival, such as Sri Lanka, Maldives, Jordan, Qatar, Cambodia, Bolivia, Mongolia, Ethiopia, Mozambique, and Myanmar. While these options offer flexibility, overall mobility remains moderate compared to global leaders.
In contrast, while the US passport still grants access to a large number of countries, its relative ranking has slipped.
Factors contributing to this include evolving diplomatic relationships, reciprocal visa requirements, and increased global competition in mobility access.
At the bottom of the index, Pakistan has dropped to 103rd place, tied with Yemen, offering visa-free access to only 31 countries, down from 32 last year. This marks its fifth consecutive year among the world’s weakest passports, largely due to persistent regional instability and limited diplomatic reach.
As countries reassess border policies and global mobility becomes increasingly important, passport rankings like Henley’s offer a clear reflection of geopolitical shifts, international cooperation, and the growing disparity in global travel among many citizens.