India elected to UN Human Rights Council for seventh time

NEW YORK: India has been elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2026-28 term, marking the country's seventh stint on the Geneva-based rights body.

Announcing the results of the election held on Tuesday, the UNHRC in a social media post said India's three-year term will begin on January 1, 2026.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, in a social media post, thanked all delegations for their overwhelming support.

"India was elected to the Human Rights Council for the term 2026-28 for the seventh time today," he said.

This election, the diplomat said, reflects India's unwavering commitment to human rights and fundamental freedoms.

"We look forward to serve this objective during our tenure," he said.

The UN Human Rights Council consists of 47 member states elected by the UN General Assembly for three-year terms under equitable geographic distribution rules.