India-EU conducts maiden counterterrorism training to strengthen defences against drones

NEW DELHI: The first-of-its-kind counterterrorism training between the European Union (EU) and India, which started on October 13 culminated on Wednesday. The training involved the protection of critical infrastructure and soft targets against emerging threats from unmanned aerial systems (UAS) or drones, as they are commonly known.

The European External Action Service (EEAS), the European Union's diplomatic service, said in a statement, "The three-day exercise brought together senior officers, instructors and technical experts from India's National Security Guard (NSG) and the EU's High Risk Security Network (HRSN), and focused on the use of advanced UAS and Counter-UAS (C-UAS) capabilities."

Setting the foundation for future collaboration, "The peer-to-peer activity blended tactical and technological training, culminating in a joint exercise designed to strengthen interoperability," it said. As per EEAS, the training also strengthened mitigation skills and familiarised participants with deployment models for major events.

Participants also deliberated on the future trajectory of drone threats, including swarm and autonomous systems and the need for advanced detection and neutralisation technologies such as artificial intelligence, sensor fusion, directed energy and kinetic countermeasures. Highlighting challenges of drone proliferation, the EEAS said, "The rapid proliferation of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and their misuse by state and non-state actors pose serious security challenges. Commercial drones have advanced rapidly in both technology and accessibility, making them inexpensive and adaptable tools. Violent extremists have exploited these devices for purposes ranging from surveillance to carrying out attacks."