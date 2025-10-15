India sets up National Task Force on brain health, says WHO; Karnataka’s KaBHI cited as model initiative

NEW DELHI: India has established a National Task Force on brain health with the aim of improving the accessibility and quality of brain healthcare at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels, according to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) new global status report on neurology.

India’s task force plans to implement a national brain health programme by scaling up the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (KaBHI), a comprehensive and collaborative public health programme aimed at reducing the burden of neurological disorders across Karnataka, the WHO report stated.

Highlighting KaBHI as a catalysing policy initiative for brain health and neurological disorders in India, the report released on Tuesday said, “By uniting key stakeholders and sectors around a needs-based, evidence-informed, and integrated approach to neurological disorders, KaBHI has paved the way for policy prioritisation of brain health in India.”

“Following the programme’s state-wide implementation in 2023, a National Task Force on Brain Health was constituted by the Indian Health Ministry in 2024 to improve the accessibility and quality of brain health care at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels, inter alia by scaling KaBHI to the national level,” it added.

The KaBHI was launched as a collaborative effort between the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the Karnataka government and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, in consultation with NITI Aayog, the premier public policy think tank of the Government of India.

The KaBHI initiative offers an evidence-based, integrated, and life-course approach to strengthen neurological service delivery in low-resource settings.

According to the report, the programme comprises eight foundational pillars, including evidence-based diagnosis and management protocols, as well as the strengthening of referral pathways. These include 32 new brain health clinics providing specialised multidisciplinary care, rehabilitation, and post-diagnostic support.