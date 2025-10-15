Indian Army inks contracts for lightweight modular missiles, night sights for assault rifles

NEW DELHI: Two important contracts for the procurement of lightweight modular missiles (LMM) and night sights for assault rifles were inked on Wednesday.

The Indian Army (Corps of Army Air Defence) signed a contract with the UK-based Thales for procurement of the LMM system.

The Indian Army in a statement said, "The missile is highly effective against all types of aircrafts, helicopters, UAVs and UCAVs including aerial targets with low IR signature up to a range greater than 6 Kms in all-weather conditions."

LMM is a lightweight and man-portable missile system which can be deployed in operational areas including high-altitude areas.

The missile operates on the laser beam riding principle and is resistant to evasive actions taken by modern day aerial platforms.

The missile has a high single shot kill probability due to advanced sighting system, incorporation of proximity fuze and high explosive warhead, said Army.

The missile system has been procured post Operation Sindoor especially to detect and destroy high value drones and UAVs.