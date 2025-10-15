Indian-origin strategic expert Ashley Tellis arrested in US over national security breach

NEW DELHI: Ashley J. Tellis, a widely known Indian-American strategic affairs expert and key voice in US foreign policy circles, has been arrested in Virginia on charges of unlawfully retaining national defense information, American authorities said Tuesday.

Tellis, 64, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former adviser to the George W. Bush administration, was taken into custody over the weekend in Vienna, Virginia, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

“The charges as alleged in this case represent a grave risk to the safety and security of our citizens,” said U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan, adding that the department remains committed to “protecting the American people from all threats, foreign and domestic.”

If convicted, Tellis could face up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and additional penalties, including asset forfeiture.

A criminal complaint, supported by an FBI affidavit, outlines allegations that Tellis printed or requested the printing of classified documents, some of which related to US military aircraft capabilities, on government systems. Surveillance footage reportedly captured him exiting both State and Defense Department buildings carrying a briefcase believed to contain the classified material.

While no espionage charges have been filed, the affidavit notes multiple past meetings between Tellis and Chinese government officials. During one such dinner in 2022, Tellis arrived with a folder, while his Chinese counterparts were seen carrying a gift bag. The folder was not seen in Tellis’s possession upon his departure from the restaurant, but the FBI does not allege he transferred classified materials during the meetings.

Tellis, born in Mumbai and educated at the University of Chicago, played a pivotal role in shaping the landmark US-India civil nuclear agreement under President George W. Bush, considered a turning point in bilateral relations. He previously served in the US Foreign Service, held posts at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, and was on the National Security Council as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Strategic Planning and Southwest Asia.

At Carnegie, he has been a leading analyst on Asian geopolitics, defense strategy, and US-India relations. A federal district judge will determine sentencing if Tellis is convicted, based on U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory considerations.