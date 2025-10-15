Ink thrown on PM Modi’s photo ahead of Gujarat BJP chief Jagdish Vishwakarma’s Rajkot visit

AHMEDABAD: Tension flared in Gujarat’s Rajkot city on Wednesday during the visit of Gujarat BJP’s newly appointed state president, Jagdish Vishwakarma, after an unknown person threw black ink on a banner carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo.
The banner was swiftly removed by the Municipal Corporation, but no police complaint has been filed so far.
Rajkot turned politically charged on Wednesday as BJP’s newly appointed Gujarat state president, Jagdish Vishwakarma, arrived in the city to address party workers at the Race Course Ground.
Streets from Greenland Chowk to Race Course were adorned with grand banners to mark his maiden visit. However, the celebratory mood briefly soured at Bahumali Chowk, where an unknown person splashed black ink on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo displayed on one of the banners.
The act, seen as a symbolic affront, triggered a swift administrative response. The Municipal Corporation team rushed to the spot the moment the ink stains were noticed. Without delay, the banner was pulled down to prevent further escalation. The incident created murmurs within political circles even as preparations for Vishwakarma’s rally continued.
Meanwhile, Rajkot Pradyumnanagar Police Station PI V.R. Vasava confirmed that no formal complaint had been lodged yet. “The banner was immediately removed by the responsible authorities. If any complaint is filed, we will register an FIR and initiate appropriate action,” Vasava said.
The BJP’s top brass is closely watching the development, as the act comes amid heightened political activity surrounding Vishwakarma’s first major appearance in Rajkot as state president. While the identity of the accused remains unknown, the political undertone of the alleged ink attack has not gone unnoticed in the power corridors of Rajkot.