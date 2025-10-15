Ink thrown on PM Modi’s photo ahead of Gujarat BJP chief Jagdish Vishwakarma’s Rajkot visit

AHMEDABAD: Tension flared in Gujarat’s Rajkot city on Wednesday during the visit of Gujarat BJP’s newly appointed state president, Jagdish Vishwakarma, after an unknown person threw black ink on a banner carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo.

The banner was swiftly removed by the Municipal Corporation, but no police complaint has been filed so far.

Rajkot turned politically charged on Wednesday as BJP’s newly appointed Gujarat state president, Jagdish Vishwakarma, arrived in the city to address party workers at the Race Course Ground.

Streets from Greenland Chowk to Race Course were adorned with grand banners to mark his maiden visit. However, the celebratory mood briefly soured at Bahumali Chowk, where an unknown person splashed black ink on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo displayed on one of the banners.