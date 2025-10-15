Jaipur Diary | Praise for DGP sparks buzz in Jaipur corridors

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was the centre of discussion in Jaipur. More than his visit, what caught people’s attention was his unexpected praise for Rajasthan DGP Rajiv Sharma. Shah said that the top cop played a key role in drafting the country’s new criminal laws - BNS, BNSS, and BSA. That one line from Shah has set off murmurs in political circles: was it a compliment, a message, or both? By publicly backing the DGP, the home minister seemed to signal smooth ties with the state’s police setup.

BJP struggles to pick a candidate for bypoll

Anta Assembly bypoll has once again shown that while the BJP may hide its secrets nationally, Rajasthan refuses to play along. While Congress candidate Pramod Bhaya and independent Naresh Meena have filed their nominations, the BJP is yet to even name its candidate! What makes Anta special is its royal connection - it falls under the Lok Sabha constituency of Dushyant Singh, son of former CM Vasundhara Raje. Insiders say that despite several rounds of talks, the party and the Raje camp can’t agree on a name. Every possible truce to seal the deal seems to have fallen apart.