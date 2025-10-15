Jaipur Diary | Praise for DGP sparks buzz in Jaipur corridors

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was the centre of discussion in Jaipur. More than his visit, what caught people’s attention was his unexpected praise for Rajasthan DGP Rajiv Sharma. Shah said that the top cop played a key role in drafting the country’s new criminal laws - BNS, BNSS, and BSA. That one line from Shah has set off murmurs in political circles: was it a compliment, a message, or both? By publicly backing the DGP, the home minister seemed to signal smooth ties with the state’s police setup.
BJP struggles to pick a candidate for bypoll
Anta Assembly bypoll has once again shown that while the BJP may hide its secrets nationally, Rajasthan refuses to play along. While Congress candidate Pramod Bhaya and independent Naresh Meena have filed their nominations, the BJP is yet to even name its candidate! What makes Anta special is its royal connection - it falls under the Lok Sabha constituency of Dushyant Singh, son of former CM Vasundhara Raje. Insiders say that despite several rounds of talks, the party and the Raje camp can’t agree on a name. Every possible truce to seal the deal seems to have fallen apart.
Diya Kumari stands out in Udaipur conference
Udaipur turned into a royal runway on Tuesday as tourism ministers from across India gathered for a high-profile conference. While Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat spoke about the national policy, It was Dy CM Diya Kumari who grabbed the buzz as Jaipur’s ex-royal family member tried to blend grace with governance. The two-day meet is an effort to advance PM Modi’s vision of “One State: One Global Destination” - a call to develop at least one globally benchmarked tourist destination in every State and UT. This conference will further discuss ways to boost India’s tourism and global branding.
Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur
rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com