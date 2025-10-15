Madhya Pradesh cop steals Rs 55 lakh cash, Rs 10 lakh jewellery from evidence room for gambling

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Police continue to make news for wrong reasons. After the arrest of cops from Seoni and Bhopal districts in connection with two separate cases of alleged hawala money’s loot and the killing of a B.Tech student, now a head constable of police in Balaghat district, has been booked for theft of Rs 55 lakh cash and precious jewellery worth around Rs 10 lakh from the Malkhana (evidence storage room) of the Balaghat Kotwali police station.

Deployed at the Balaghat Kotwali’s Malkhana since last three years, the Malkhana’s head constable in-charge, Rajiv Pandre, has been booked under the BNS and Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

The money that was used by Pandre in gambling and betting was actually proceeds or crucial evidence of crime in various criminal cases, which was kept safely at the Malkhana.

Investigations till now have revealed that Pandre had lost cash in gambling and betting. To offset the loss, he then pledged the gold and silver jewellery of the Malkhana in the same gambling and betting.