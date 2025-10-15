Nine injured as explosion rips through firecracker trader’s house in UP's Sultanpur

SULTANPUR: An explosion in the house of a firecracker trader in Sultanpur district early Wednesday left nine people injured, including seven members of a family, officials said.

Police said the blast occurred in Miyaganj village around 4.40 am at the house of licensed firecracker trader Mohammad Yaseen, completely damaging the structure and causing cracks in nearby buildings.

The injured have been identified as Nazir (65), his wife Jamaat-ul-Nisha (62), their sons Noor Mohammad (25) and Suhail (17), and daughters Sada (12), Khushi (15), and Sahana (20). Two neighbours, Faizan (8) and Kaif (22), sons of Abdul Hameed, were also injured.

Yaseen has been taken into custody for questioning, and multiple angles are being investigated to determine the cause of the explosion, the police said.