Raipur becomes India’s first city to implement Virtual Net Metering under PM Suryaghar Yojana

RAIPUR: In a remarkable first for the country, Raipur in Chhattisgarh has successfully implemented Virtual Net Metering (VNM) in a residential society under the PM Suryaghar Yojana, Muft Bijli Yojana, swiftly positioning the state among the early adopters of this clean energy initiative.
Under the solar project, VNM has emerged as a major support and a ray of hope for apartment dwellers, housing societies, and government establishments with limited rooftop space—enabling them to share the benefits of a single solar plant, slash their electricity bills, and champion a greener future.
“Raipur becomes the first in India to successfully execute VNM in a residential society and the state government will now expand the model across other parts of the state,” said Bimbisar, the PM Suryaghar scheme’s state nodal officer.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the success of the VNM project underlined Chhattisgarh’s proactive efforts in advancing renewable energy and set a benchmark for other states to emulate.
“It’s a heartening feat as many aspiring to gain from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision can now contribute to promoting solar energy for a clean and green India,” the Chief Minister added.
The state’s first VNM system has been installed at Raipur’s Parthivi Pacific—a residential society where multiple apartments are now collectively benefiting from a single solar installation, overcoming space constraints and significantly cutting down electricity bills.
Around twenty families came together for the solar project under the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) model, investing their own funds to install a solar plant that they fully own from day one.
The total cost of the solar project was around ₹24 lakh, with each resident receiving a subsidy of ₹78,000 from the Central government on their individual investment of ₹1.20 lakh. Recently, the Chhattisgarh government further boosted the initiative by offering an additional subsidy of ₹30,000, making the investment even more attractive for residents.
After the installation of the solar energy system, residents celebrated significant savings, receiving credits for nearly 300 units of power, which substantially reduced their electricity bills.
“VNM is a game-changer for urban consumers, enabling shared solar benefits, reducing bills, and accelerating the adoption of clean energy across Chhattisgarh,” said Rohit Yadav, Chairperson of Chhattisgarh State Power Companies and Secretary (Energy).
How it works: Suppose an apartment complex installs a 100 kW solar plant on its rooftop. Instead of each flat setting up its own solar panels, the entire system is connected to a common export meter through which the solar power generated by the plant is fed to the distribution grid. The total electricity generated flows into the grid, and the benefits are shared among all flats based on their solar shares according to their installed capacity.