Raipur becomes India’s first city to implement Virtual Net Metering under PM Suryaghar Yojana

RAIPUR: In a remarkable first for the country, Raipur in Chhattisgarh has successfully implemented Virtual Net Metering (VNM) in a residential society under the PM Suryaghar Yojana, Muft Bijli Yojana, swiftly positioning the state among the early adopters of this clean energy initiative.

Under the solar project, VNM has emerged as a major support and a ray of hope for apartment dwellers, housing societies, and government establishments with limited rooftop space—enabling them to share the benefits of a single solar plant, slash their electricity bills, and champion a greener future.

“Raipur becomes the first in India to successfully execute VNM in a residential society and the state government will now expand the model across other parts of the state,” said Bimbisar, the PM Suryaghar scheme’s state nodal officer.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the success of the VNM project underlined Chhattisgarh’s proactive efforts in advancing renewable energy and set a benchmark for other states to emulate.

“It’s a heartening feat as many aspiring to gain from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision can now contribute to promoting solar energy for a clean and green India,” the Chief Minister added.

The state’s first VNM system has been installed at Raipur’s Parthivi Pacific—a residential society where multiple apartments are now collectively benefiting from a single solar installation, overcoming space constraints and significantly cutting down electricity bills.