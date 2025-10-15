Rejuvenation of cities top priority: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced plans on Tuesday for a comprehensive Urban Redevelopment Policy aimed at the holistic rejuvenation of cities across Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at a Housing Department meeting, Yogi said that the cities were not merely clusters of buildings but vibrant social structures while stressing the need for a policy that integrates modernity, tradition, and humanity.

The new policy aims at focusing on transforming old, dilapidated, and unused areas with modern urban infrastructure, ample public amenities, and environmental balance.

He highlighted that the approach must ensure cities were worth living in, safe, clean, and well-planned, while prioritising public interest so that no property or livelihood was adversely affected. He directed the urban development department authorities that the policy should give priority to land reorganisation, promotion of private investment, a transparent rehabilitation system, and safeguarding the livelihoods of affected families.

“In every project, the principle of ‘public interest first’ should guide actions, ensuring that no one’s property or livelihood is adversely affected. A fair and humane approach should be adopted while implementing,” the CM said.

He added that the new policy should give priority to a state-level redevelopment authority, a single-window approval system for projects, and the PPP model.