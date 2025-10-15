'This is a fight for our identity': Jharkhand tribals to rally against Kurmi ST push

RANCHI: Tribal organizations across Jharkhand are preparing to launch a strong protest against the Kurmi community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. A massive ‘Hunkar Rally’ has been scheduled for October 17 at Dhurwa Prabhat Tara Ground in Ranchi, where thousands of Sarna followers and tribal members from across the state are expected to participate.
According to tribal leader Sanjay Pahan, the movement is vital for the protection of tribal identity and existence.
Speaking to media during the Raji Padaha Sarna prayer meeting at Desavali Sarna Sthal in Harmu, Pahan asserted that the tribal community represents the true original inhabitants of the land, while the Kurmi community, he said, is primarily agrarian and does not exhibit primitive tribal traits.
He alleged that the Kurmi community's demand for ST status is a politically motivated move, describing it as an attack on tribal rights and interests.
“This fight is not just about water, forests, or land,” Pahan stated. “It is a fight to protect our tribal identity.”
He also emphasized the symbolic significance of the red sari worn by tribal women, stating that it has now become a symbol of struggle and unity. “This sari is present in every tribal household, and it will represent our collective spirit during the rally,” he added.
Ravi Tigga, State President of the Jharkhand Adivasi Sangathan, said the rally would be historic.
“Sarna followers will join from every corner of the state,” he said. “Under no circumstances will we allow the geographical, cultural, and historical identity of tribal society to be diluted.”
While he assured that the rally would be peaceful, Tigga issued a stern warning:
“Any attack or conspiracy against tribal rights will not be tolerated.”
Meanwhile, a separate demonstration, the ‘Pratikar Aakrosh Rally’, was held on Wednesday in Khunti, drawing over 50,000 participants from various blocks and villages. Organized by the Tribal Coordination Committee in collaboration with various tribal and social organizations, the event was described as historic in scale.
Speakers at the rally vehemently opposed the move to include the Kudmi/Kurmi community in the ST list.
“This is a conspiracy to divide Jharkhand’s unity for political gains,” they declared.
“We will fight to our last breath to defend our rights, our identity, and our very existence.”