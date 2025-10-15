USD 15 billion Google AI hub joint venture in Visakhapatnam

NEW DELHI: Technology giant Google on Tuesday announced a partnership with Adani Enterprises and Airtel to develop India’s largest AI data centre campus and new green energy infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The new hub will bunch AI infrastructure, data centre capacity, new large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fiber-optic network at one place.

The 1-GW hyperscale Google Data Centre is expected to generate approximately Rs 10,000 crore in revenue for Andhra Pradesh. Google’s investment of about $15 billion (USD) over five years (2026–2030) will create 5,000–6,000 direct jobs and 20,000–30,000 total jobs in the state.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

Kurian said this is the company’s largest investment outside the US.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a social media post, said that the multi-faceted investment aligns with the vision to build a Viksit Bharat. “It will be a powerful force in democratizing technology. It will also ensure AI for All, delivering cutting-edge tools to our citizens, boosting our digital economy and securing India’s place as a global technology leader!”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said through this gigawatt-scale initiative, “we will bring our industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country.”