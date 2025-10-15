Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur court sentences four to life imprisonment in 2009 journalist murder case

KANPUR: Sixteen years after the brutal murder of a television journalist, a Kanpur court has convicted and sentenced four people to life imprisonment.

Among those sentenced are the victim’s colleague, her two brothers, and a family friend.

In June 2009, the body of 26-year-old Brijesh Gupta was found wrapped in cloth inside a car parked in Govind Nagar. He had sustained multiple injuries.

According to government counsel Gaurendra Tripathi, the court examined nine prosecution witnesses before finding the accused guilty. Life imprisonment was awarded to Kanika Grover — a newsreader at the same TV channel as Brijesh — her brothers Sunny and Monney, and their friend Surjeet Singh alias Shunty.

Kanika’s mother, Alka Grover, and her uncle, Rajeev Kumar, were sentenced to five years in prison for their role in destroying evidence.

All six, who had been out on bail during the trial, were taken into custody following the verdict.