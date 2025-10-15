WHO warns of global brain health crisis as neurological disorders claim 11 million lives annually

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that fewer than one in three countries across the world has a national policy to address the rising burden of neurological disorders, which are responsible for over 11 million deaths globally every year.

The WHO’s new Global Status Report on Neurology revealed that neurological conditions now affect more than 40% of the global population, over 3 billion people.

According to the report, the top 10 neurological conditions contributing to death and disability as of 2021 were stroke, neonatal encephalopathy, migraine, Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, diabetic neuropathy, meningitis, idiopathic epilepsy, neurological complications linked to preterm birth, autism spectrum disorders, and cancers of the nervous system.

While males are generally at a higher risk of developing neurological conditions than females, some disorders, such as migraine, multiple sclerosis and dementia, disproportionately affect females.

The report highlighted that low-income countries have more than 80 times fewer neurologists compared to high-income nations, despite bearing a high disease burden. Many low- and middle-income countries also lack national plans, budgets, and trained workforces to deal with these conditions.

The global health body called for urgent, evidence-based, and coordinated action to prioritise brain health and expand neurological care.

“With more than one in three people in the world living with conditions affecting their brain, we must do all we can to improve the health care they need,” said Dr Jeremy Farrar, WHO Assistant Director-General, Division of Health Promotion, Disease Prevention and Control.

“Many of these neurological conditions can be prevented or effectively treated, yet services remain out of reach for most – especially in rural and underserved areas – where people too often face stigma, social exclusion and financial hardship. We must work together to ensure we put patients and their families first and that brain health is prioritised and properly invested in,” he added.

The first-of-its-kind report pointed out that only 53% of WHO Member States (102 countries out of 194) contributed data — a clear indicator of the limited attention given to neurology worldwide.

Just 32% of Member States (63 countries) have a national policy addressing neurological disorders, and only 18% (34 countries) report having dedicated funding to tackle them. Without strong policy frameworks, health systems remain fragmented, under-resourced, and ill-equipped to meet the needs of patients and families.