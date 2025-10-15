WHO warns of global brain health crisis as neurological disorders claim 11 million lives annually

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that fewer than one in three countries across the world has a national policy to address the rising burden of neurological disorders, which are responsible for over 11 million deaths globally every year.
The WHO’s new Global Status Report on Neurology revealed that neurological conditions now affect more than 40% of the global population, over 3 billion people.
According to the report, the top 10 neurological conditions contributing to death and disability as of 2021 were stroke, neonatal encephalopathy, migraine, Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, diabetic neuropathy, meningitis, idiopathic epilepsy, neurological complications linked to preterm birth, autism spectrum disorders, and cancers of the nervous system.
While males are generally at a higher risk of developing neurological conditions than females, some disorders, such as migraine, multiple sclerosis and dementia, disproportionately affect females.
The report highlighted that low-income countries have more than 80 times fewer neurologists compared to high-income nations, despite bearing a high disease burden. Many low- and middle-income countries also lack national plans, budgets, and trained workforces to deal with these conditions.
The global health body called for urgent, evidence-based, and coordinated action to prioritise brain health and expand neurological care.
“With more than one in three people in the world living with conditions affecting their brain, we must do all we can to improve the health care they need,” said Dr Jeremy Farrar, WHO Assistant Director-General, Division of Health Promotion, Disease Prevention and Control.
“Many of these neurological conditions can be prevented or effectively treated, yet services remain out of reach for most – especially in rural and underserved areas – where people too often face stigma, social exclusion and financial hardship. We must work together to ensure we put patients and their families first and that brain health is prioritised and properly invested in,” he added.
The first-of-its-kind report pointed out that only 53% of WHO Member States (102 countries out of 194) contributed data — a clear indicator of the limited attention given to neurology worldwide.
Just 32% of Member States (63 countries) have a national policy addressing neurological disorders, and only 18% (34 countries) report having dedicated funding to tackle them. Without strong policy frameworks, health systems remain fragmented, under-resourced, and ill-equipped to meet the needs of patients and families.
While public awareness campaigns and advocacy efforts are progressing, the report said there is still significant room for improvement in reducing stigma, accelerating reforms, and ensuring that millions receive the care and recognition they deserve.
Essential services remain out of reach for most people. Only 25% of Member States (49 countries) include neurological disorders in their universal health coverage benefit packages.
Critical services such as stroke units, paediatric neurology, rehabilitation, and palliative care are often unavailable or concentrated in urban areas, leaving rural and underserved populations without access to life-saving and life-sustaining care.
The report also exposed a severe shortage of qualified health professionals. Low-income countries face up to 82 times fewer neurologists per 100,000 people compared to high-income nations. This gap means that, for many patients, timely diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing care are simply out of reach.
Neurological conditions often require lifelong care. Yet, only 46 Member States offer carer services, and just 44 have legal protections in place for carers. As a result, informal carers — most often women — are left without recognition or support, reinforcing social inequities and placing significant financial strain on families.
Weak health information systems and chronic underfunding of research — particularly in low- and middle-income countries — limit evidence-based decision-making and hinder the design of effective policies on neurological disorders.
The report also underscored the substantial global economic burden of neurological disorders, including both direct and indirect costs. Although collecting robust economic data is complex, such information is vital for countries to develop cost-effective policies, allocate resources efficiently, and ensure sustainable health planning and financing.
In response to these growing public health challenges, WHO Member States adopted the Intersectoral Global Action Plan on Epilepsy and Other Neurological Disorders in 2022 to reduce the burden and impact of these conditions. The action plan provides countries with a roadmap to strengthen policy prioritisation, ensure timely and effective care, promote health and disease prevention, improve data systems, and engage people with lived experience in shaping more inclusive policies and services.
Without decisive action, the burden of neurological disorders will continue to rise, deepening global health inequalities.
The WHO urged governments to make neurological disorders a policy priority through bold leadership and sustained investment; to expand access to neurological care through universal health coverage and stronger health systems; to promote brain health across the life course with coordinated intersectoral action targeting key risk and protective factors; and to strengthen data systems and monitoring for evidence-informed decision-making and accountability.