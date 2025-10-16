1st EU, India joint counter-terrorism exercise on drones

NEW DELHI: The European Union (EU) and India conducted a first-of-its-kind counter-terrorism training from October 13 -15 aimed at protecting critical infrastructure and soft targets against emerging threats from unmanned aerial systems (UAS) or drones as they are commonly known.

The European External Action Service (EEAS), the EU’s diplomatic service, said in a statement, “The three-day exercise brought together senior officers, instructors and technical experts from India’s National Security Guard (NSG) and the EU’s High Risk Security Network (HRSN), and focused on the use of advanced UAS and Counter-UAS (C-UAS) capabilities.”

As per EEAS, the training strengthened mitigation skills and familiarised participants with deployment models for major events.

Participants also deliberated on the future trajectory of drone threats, including swarm and autonomous systems and the need for advanced detection and neutralisation technologies such as artificial intelligence, sensor fusion, directed energy and kinetic countermeasures.