Additional 1.41 lakh houses approved under PMAY-U 2.0; over 10 lakh sanctioned under scheme so far

The joint secretary of the ‘Housing for All’, Kuldip Narayan, apprised the secretary about the status of implementation of PMAY-U 2.0. He said that states and UTs should focus on grounding and fast-tracking the completion of houses.

“To support the financial needs of the beneficiaries, easy access to loan or loan melas should be organised which will help the beneficiaries to complete their houses on time. Further, the states and UTs should encourage beneficiaries to complete their houses on time and address the bottlenecks, which is delaying the construction process,” Narayan added.

He also mentioned that there should be a regular campaign on the grounding and completion of PMAY-U houses to monitor the progress.

According to the ministry, in the meeting held on Wednesday, about 76,976 houses have been sanctioned for women, including single women, widows, and females who are separated, underscoring the Government’s resolve to empower women with access to a safe and dignified living. Additionally, for the welfare of the senior citizens, 13,509 houses have been sanctioned.

Furthermore, catering to the housing needs of transgenders, seven houses have been allotted to them. Among the different underprivileged groups, 29,131 houses have been sanctioned for the scheduled caste (SC), 6,561 houses for scheduled tribe (ST), and 74,291 for the beneficiaries belonging to Other Backward Class (OBC).

So far, under PMAY-U 2.0, more than 6.31 lakh houses have been allotted to women beneficiaries, amongst which 70,794 beneficiaries are either widows, or females who are separated or unmarried. PMAY-U 2.0 has also sanctioned 163 dwelling units to transgenders. Additionally, 1.04 lakh houses have been allotted to senior citizens. While 2.20 lakh houses have been sanctioned for SC beneficiaries, 51,181 are ST beneficiaries whereas 5.35 lakh are OBC beneficiaries.