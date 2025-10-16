Bhupendra Patel to form new cabinet as entire Gujarat ministry resigns

AHMEDABAD: In a dramatic political development, the entire Gujarat cabinet has tendered its resignation ahead of a sweeping reshuffle set to be unveiled at Mahatma Mandir on Friday morning.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is expected to submit the new list of ministers to Governor Acharya Devvrat late this evening, with the oath-taking ceremony scheduled for 11:30 am on Friday.
Top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda would land in Gandhinagar ahead of the oath-taking ceremony.
The reshuffle could bring in a new Deputy Chief Minister, an expanded cabinet, and reshaped caste and regional equations. The incoming lineup is expected to include many new faces, a few reshuffled ministers, and some quietly dropped.
The magnitude of the reshuffle became evident when the weekly cabinet meetings for Wednesday and Thursday were either skipped or postponed. BJP insiders confirmed that no cabinet meetings will be held until after the new ministers are sworn in. All MLAs and outgoing ministers have been instructed to remain in Gandhinagar, underlining the central party leadership’s tight control over the process.
The party’s top organisational machinery has been deployed. BJP National Organisation General Secretary Sunil Bansal has landed in Gujarat and held closed-door meetings with key state leaders, including Ratnakar and Gandhinagar city president Ashish Dave at the Circuit House. Bhupendra Patel, returning from Mumbai, joined a steady stream of MLAs gathering at the MLA residence amid rising speculation and nervous anticipation.
The political drama is set to peak at 8 PM tonight with an all-MLA meeting at the CM’s residence, where J.P. Nadda is expected to address the legislators. Sources suggest the final list of ministers will be disclosed behind closed doors.
The new cabinet is expected to include up to 27 ministers, with a strong possibility of appointing a Deputy Chief Minister, signalling internal political balancing. BJP sources say this decision may be formally ratified at a legislative council meeting following the swearing-in.
Meanwhile, the Swarnim Complex, which houses ministerial offices, has been quietly cleaned overnight, indicating swift portfolio takeovers. Additionally, six to seven MLAs are likely to be appointed as parliamentary secretaries, further expanding the state’s power structure.
At the heart of the reshuffle lie caste and regional considerations. While both Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president Jagdish Panchal are from Ahmedabad, Saurashtra—a politically sensitive region where AAP's Gopal Italia has been gaining traction—is likely to receive greater representation. Jayesh Radadiya and Jitu Vaghani are strong contenders for cabinet posts, with Vaghani tipped to take over the Home Department. Patidar representation is expected to increase, while Thakor leaders from North Gujarat are likely to be given significant portfolios. In contrast, South Gujarat may see reduced influence.
Among ministers expected to retain or be reshuffled into new roles are Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, Water Supply Minister Kunwarji Bavaliya, Industries Minister Balwantsinh Rajput, Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera, Education Minister Kuber Dindor, and Social Justice Minister Bhanuben Babaria. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi is likely to be promoted.
On the other hand, Fisheries Minister Purushottam Solanki, Panchayat Minister Bachubhai Khabar, Forest Minister Mukesh Patel, Food Minister Bhikhusinh Parmar, and Tribal Minister Kunwarji Halpati are reportedly on the drop list.
Likely inclusions are Jayesh Radadiya, Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Rajkot’s Uday Kangad, Ahmedabad MLAs Amit Thakar and Amit Shah (Ellisbridge), Rivaba Jadeja (Jamnagar), Arjun Modhwadia (Porbandar), Aniruddha Dave (Mandvi), and ex-Congress leaders like Alpesh Thakor, Hardik Patel, and C.J. Chavda, who are now fully embedded in the BJP’s ecosystem.
Behind this political restructuring lies a strategic objective: pre-empting regional dissatisfaction, tightening organisational control ahead of the general elections, and refining caste representation in a state crucial to the BJP’s national narrative.