Bhupendra Patel to form new cabinet as entire Gujarat ministry resigns

AHMEDABAD: In a dramatic political development, the entire Gujarat cabinet has tendered its resignation ahead of a sweeping reshuffle set to be unveiled at Mahatma Mandir on Friday morning.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is expected to submit the new list of ministers to Governor Acharya Devvrat late this evening, with the oath-taking ceremony scheduled for 11:30 am on Friday.

Top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda would land in Gandhinagar ahead of the oath-taking ceremony.

The reshuffle could bring in a new Deputy Chief Minister, an expanded cabinet, and reshaped caste and regional equations. The incoming lineup is expected to include many new faces, a few reshuffled ministers, and some quietly dropped.

The magnitude of the reshuffle became evident when the weekly cabinet meetings for Wednesday and Thursday were either skipped or postponed. BJP insiders confirmed that no cabinet meetings will be held until after the new ministers are sworn in. All MLAs and outgoing ministers have been instructed to remain in Gandhinagar, underlining the central party leadership’s tight control over the process.

The party’s top organisational machinery has been deployed. BJP National Organisation General Secretary Sunil Bansal has landed in Gujarat and held closed-door meetings with key state leaders, including Ratnakar and Gandhinagar city president Ashish Dave at the Circuit House. Bhupendra Patel, returning from Mumbai, joined a steady stream of MLAs gathering at the MLA residence amid rising speculation and nervous anticipation.

The political drama is set to peak at 8 PM tonight with an all-MLA meeting at the CM’s residence, where J.P. Nadda is expected to address the legislators. Sources suggest the final list of ministers will be disclosed behind closed doors.