CBI arrests Punjab DIG Harcharan Bhullar on graft charges

CHANDIGARH: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Deputy Inspector General of Punjab Police Harcharan Singh Bhullar from his office in connection with an alleged corruption case, as he was caught red-handed by the apex agency sleuths accepting a bribe.

Sources said that the complainant, a scrap dealer of Fatehgarh Sahib, stated that the 2007 batch IPS officer Bhullar, posted as DIG of Ropar Range, had allegedly demanded a bribe to settle an old case.

The DIG had called him (the complainant) to his office in Mohali for the first installment when the CBI conducted a raid and caught him red-handed. A middleman linked to the officer was also arrested.

Besides Bhullar’s office, his residence in Sector 40 and a farmhouse in Khanna were also searched. He was reportedly taken to Panchkula for questioning. The CBI team ensured that no Punjab Police personnel on deputation were part of the raiding party, said sources.

The agency had been monitoring the actions of DIG Bhullar for some time. The senior officer was allegedly caught red-handed in a meticulously planned trap operation at his office in Mohali, marking one of the most significant corruption arrests within the state’s police force in recent times.

The FIR, a copy of which is with this newspaper, states, "A written complaint dated October 11 was received from Akash Batta, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh, District Fatehgarh Sahib, alleging that Harcharan Singh Bhullar, DIG, Ropar Range, Punjab Police, had demanded illegal gratification through his middleman Kirshanu for settling an FIR registered in 2023 at police station Sirhind against the complainant and for ensuring that no further coercive or adverse police action was taken against his scrap business."

"The complainant further alleged that DIG Bhullar had been demanding recurring monthly payments, referred to as 'sewa-paani', and had threatened to falsely implicate him in business-related criminal cases in case of non-compliance. After verification, it was revealed that Bhullar, through his middleman Kirshanu, demanded Rs 8 lakh from complainant Akash Batta for 'settling' (FIR No. 155/2023) and ensuring no further police action against his scrap business. During the verification on October 11 at Sector 9-D Market, Chandigarh, a recorded WhatsApp call from middleman Kirshanu to the public servant captured DIG Bhullar instructing, '8 fadne ne 8' and then 'Jinna denda nal nal fadi chal, ohnu kehde 8 kar de pura,' clearly directing his middleman to collect Rs 8 lakh from the complainant," it reads.