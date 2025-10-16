Congress dismisses NCP (SP) claim of ‘not consulting’ on JPC for bills to oust tainted CMs

NEW DELHI: Contesting the NCP (SP)'s claim that the Congress did not consult the party on the issue of joining the Parliamentary panel to examine the bills to oust tainted ministers and CMs, sources in the Congress told TNIE that the decision was conveyed to its working president and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule early this week.

According to a Congress MP, who is a part of the party's Parliamentary strategy group, Supriya Sule responded to him by saying that the NCP (SP) had already nominated a member to the JPC two-three weeks ago.

At a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, Sule said her party has decided to be part of the JPC on bills proposing the removal of top government functionaries under arrest for 30 days, but it doesn't amount to breaking ranks with the Opposition.

The development came even as the Congress informed Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday that the entire opposition had unanimously decided that it will not be part of the JPC on three Bills that seek the removal of top government functionaries under arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges. The government is yet to constitute the 31-member JPC to which the Lok Sabha referred the three bills during the recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament.

While a Congress leader said that the NCP (SP) was always kept in the loop about whether or not to join the panel, another leader felt that the Congress leadership should have intervened to convince the Sharad Pawar-led party.