Congress releases first list of 48 candidates for Bihar assembly polls

PATNA: After much hiccups, the Congress finally released its first official list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The list of candidates has been released by K C Venugopal, general secretary of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC), late on Thursday.

The party has given tickets to five women and four Muslim candidates in the first official announcement of its candidates. It has retained 11 sitting MLAs, which includes Bhagalpur, Kadwa, Manihari, Muzaffarpur, Rajapakar, Buxar, Rajpur, Kutumba, Kargahar, Hisua and Aurangabad.

Congress and RJD leaders were in constant deliberations over some seats, including Kahalgaon, Vaishali and Narkatiaganj seats.

The deadlock over seat-sharing among the INDIA bloc partners may have finally been broken hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge took matters into their own hands and talked to Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad over the phone on Thursday.

The party had, a day before, started releasing the names of some candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar on the official handle of its Bihar unit. Congress had also posted photos of the candidates receiving their nomination certificates.