Congress releases first list of 48 candidates for Bihar assembly polls

PATNA: After much hiccups, the Congress finally released its first official list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The list of candidates has been released by K C Venugopal, general secretary of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC), late on Thursday.
The party has given tickets to five women and four Muslim candidates in the first official announcement of its candidates. It has retained 11 sitting MLAs, which includes Bhagalpur, Kadwa, Manihari, Muzaffarpur, Rajapakar, Buxar, Rajpur, Kutumba, Kargahar, Hisua and Aurangabad.
Congress and RJD leaders were in constant deliberations over some seats, including Kahalgaon, Vaishali and Narkatiaganj seats.
The deadlock over seat-sharing among the INDIA bloc partners may have finally been broken hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge took matters into their own hands and talked to Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad over the phone on Thursday.
The party had, a day before, started releasing the names of some candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar on the official handle of its Bihar unit. Congress had also posted photos of the candidates receiving their nomination certificates.
This comes even as the seat-sharing arrangement between the Mahagathbandhan allies has not been officially finalised yet.
According to the list, Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram and Congress legislature party leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan will contest from Kutumba and Korha (reserved) assembly constituencies respectively. In addition, Pratima Kumari has been fielded from Rajapakar (reserved), Shiv Prakash Garib Das from Bachhwara, Amita Bhushan from Begusarai and Braj Kishore Ravi from Rosera assembly constituencies.
Similarly, Umesh Ram has been fielded from Sakra (reserved) constituency, Bijendra Choudhary from Muzaffarpur, Pratima Kumari from Rajapakar, Savita Kumari from Sonbarsa (reserved), and Punam Paswan from Korha assembly seat.
Dr Chandan Yadav will be in the poll fray from Khagaria. Shyam Bihari Prasad will contest from Raxaul, Shashi Bhushan Rai from Govindganj and Wasi Ahmad from Bettiah.
Amit Kumar Singh Tunna will fight from Riga, Navin Kumar from Bathnaha, Jayesh Mangal Singh from Bagaha, Amit Giri from Nautan, Abhishek Ranjan from Chanpatia, Nitu Kumari from Hisua, Awadhesh kumar Singh from Wazirganj, Anand Shanker Singh from Aurangabad, Santosh Mishra from Kargahar, and Mangal Ram from Chenari (reserved) seats.